Dog found wandering on I-65 in NW Indiana, reunited with owners

A lost dog was reunited with her family Sunday morning after she was found walking on Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana.About 9 a.m. Saturday, the white husky went missing after running from a single-vehicle crash on I-65 near mile marker 253, according to a statement from Indiana State Police. The dog had last been seen near the Crown Point exit.The husky's owners later posted on Facebook that their dog was missing, state police said.About a day after the dog was first reported missing, a Facebook user saw the dog walking on I-65 near mile marker 251, state police said. After a trooper unsuccessfully tried to catch the husky, the dog's owners were summoned to the area.When the dog saw her owners, she ran up and embraced them, state police said."ISP is happy to report that the dog is back home and doing well," the statement said.