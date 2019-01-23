PETS & ANIMALS

Dog gets adopted after spending 525 days in shelter

EMBED </>More Videos

DAYTON, Ohio --
A dog in Ohio finally has a furever home after spending 525 days at a shelter.

Cassie first came to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton on Aug. 9, 2017.

She had been adopted a few times but was always returned.

"She is an extremely sweet and loving girl and has been a rockstar in our START training program," the shelter said in a Facebook post.

The post continued: "Every day for 525 days she has patiently waited for that perfect person to walk through the doors and pick her and today was her day!"

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspetpet adoptiondoganimalu.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy repurposed holiday trees and snow
'Miracle puppy' survives attempted euthanasia, finds forever home
Rare frog finds mate for reproduction via online dating profile
VIDEO: Orphaned bear cubs moved to winter dens in Colorado
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
LIVE RADAR: Chicago Weather: Wintry mix creates slick roads for morning commute
Gunshots fired on CTA bus on South Side
Tow truck used to steal cars in Avondale, police say
Orland Park mall shooting: Police search for suspect
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Chicago AccuWeather: Wintry mix continues Wednesday morning
WalletHub ranks Illinois as 2nd best state for drivers
Mom's boyfriend arrested after boy, 7, found dead
Americans aren't having enough babies to repopulate: CDC
Show More
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg forms committee for 2020 presidential run
What to do if your contractor files for bankruptcy
McDonald's offering free bacon on any menu item during 'Bacon Hour' next week
More News