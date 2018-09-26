PETS & ANIMALS

Dog gets new 3D printed skull after tumor surgery

EMBED </>More Videos

Patches got a 3D printed titanium plate.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
A beloved pet has a new lease on life thanks to 3D printing technology.

9-year-old Patches' skull is now patched up with a 3D printed titanium plate after having a tumor removed.

The tumor was pushing dangerously close to her brain and eye socket.

So doctors created the plate to replace 70 percent of her skull that was removed with the tumor.

She's now cancer free.

Two surgeons from the University of Guelph's Ontario Veterinary College and Cornell University in New York teamed up for the procedure.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalstumor3D printingdogNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
2 OBGYNs save the day, help deliver baby orangutan
Retired teacher goes viral for napping with shelter cats
47 dog deaths after PetSmart grooming documented, but link uncertain
VIDEO: Raccoon falls 9 stories while trying to scale building
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Senior citizen pepper-sprayed by 2 women in South Loop, police say
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense testimony to continue Wednesday
NW suburbs clean up after strong storms leave thousands without power
Exclusive preview of Art on theMart
Will Smith bungee jumps from helicopter for 50th birthday
Hundreds of positions available at airport job fair Wednesday
Blame the neighbors: Cubs couldn't dominate stronger NL Central
Chicago launches Smart 911 service
Show More
VIDEO: Racial slurs spark bleacher brawl at Wrigley Field
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and breezy Wednesday
'Dancing with the Stars' sends home 1st celebrity from Season 27
Bill Cosby sentenced 3 to 10 years in sex assault case
More News