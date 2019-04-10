pets

From 'cone of shame' to 'cone of fame': Dog's costumes go viral

TORONTO -- A dog from Canada is a viral hit after his owner got creative turning its 'cone of shame' into a 'cone of fame.'

Kaitlyn Cotter shared pictures of "Gus" with the Dogspotting Society on March 31. He was neutered on March 26 and had to wear a cone around his head.

RELATED: Rescue pooch goes viral after failing in dog show in hilarious fashion

In the pictures, "Gus" is looks like a shark, scuba diver, a carton of McDonald's fries, a basketball hoop, a martini glass with olives, the iconic lamp from Pixar, and an astronaut.

The images has racked up nearly 12,000 likes so far!

Here are a few of his costumes:

McDonald's Fries



Pixar Lamp


Slurpee


Martini


Astronaut
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsviral videopetsanimalsgood newsviral
RELATED
Rescue pooch goes viral after failing in dog show in hilarious fashion
PETS
PA cats named for 'Lion King' characters may have been poisoned
"Is this our dog?!" Man surprises girlfriend with puppy
Photo of dog riding on back of truck goes viral, sparks outrage
Dog rescued after being buried alive on Hawaii beach
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News