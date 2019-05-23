SAN FRANCISCO (WLS) -- A young Labrador mix that got lost during a military family's move from Kentucky to California was found in Michigan, and he's finally reunited with his owners.
Benny, almost three years old, lived with his owners, Gabby Andrews and her husband, at Ft. Campbell on the border of Kentucky and Tennessee. McAndrew's husband serves in the military.
While they were packing to move to Modesto, California Benny got lost.
"One of the movers either left the door open or the side gate open and Benny was gone," McAndrew said.
Benny was missing for five months.
McAndrew told KPIX that she never gave up on finding him.
She turned to Facebook recently, typed in "Benny the dog" and the search eventually brought her to Bay County Animal Control located 100 miles north of Detroit, Michigan. Benny was featured in the shelter's weekly spotlight and was up for adoption.
"I cried. I couldn't believe it because I thought he was dead," McAndrew said.
A police officer had picked up Benny.
"Then to be notified by a family in California that we have their dog, was really a shock to all of us," said Mike Halstead of Bay County Animal Control.
Benny was microchipped, but his address was listed at the old military base.
Just how he got to Michigan is still a mystery.
"I'm baffled to tell you the truth, because I'm like how the heck did he even get there," McAndrew said.
McAndrew picked up Benny from the San Francisco International Airport Tuesday night.
McAndrew is enjoying having her best friend back while her husband is serving in the Middle East. He is expected back home in February 2020.
Dog lost during move from Kentucky to California found in Michigan
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News