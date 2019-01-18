PETS & ANIMALS

Truly, a dog with a bone: Dog makes daily trip to butcher for 10 years

Forget giving a dog a bone. Fletcher will go get one himself.

BRISBANE, Australia --
Ever since he was a pup, he's taken the same path, at the same time, to a local butcher shop in Brisbane, Australia.

"He wouldn't go, so we gave him a bone. Off he went. The next day, he turned up again. Ten years later and he's still doing it," said Nick Cowen, who owns the butcher shop.

Fletcher's favorite are lamb bones, Seven Network reports. He's not too fond of chicken.

"It goes down too easy," said Will Fellows, who works at the butcher shop.

Basically, the bigger the better.

"We used to give him big bones here, the bigger bones we could give him. Then Maddie come over and said he was getting too fat," Cowen said.

Maddie Ford is Fletcher's owner.

"It didn't work, because he would still go over there and then he wouldn't leave," she said.

Fletcher's visits can be confusing to customers.

"Oh, they all think he's lost, Fellows said. "Until we go, 'No, no, it's just Fletcher. He's just come for a bone.'"

"He's a customer, but he doesn't pay for it," Coewn joked.

These days, Fletcher's trip to the butcher takes a little longer. He has arthritis and his hearing isn't great. But his sense of smell and direction are still spot on.

But don't be fooled, the 13-year old can run when he needs to. On his way home, there's absolutely no stopping or detouring.
