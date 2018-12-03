A Rockland County woman is grateful to be reunited with her missing dog who was rescued from a storm drain.Toto the Lhasa Apso didn't disappear in Oz, but had somehow gotten stuck in a storm drain right down the street from Anna Marie Miller's home.After a passerby heard Toto barking on Friday morning, Haverstraw police and DPW workers removed the drain cover to rescue him.Miller said the dog ran out a door that was open after a smoke alarm went off while her niece was cooking.She is grateful he was found alive."I prayed at night to please make him be OK," Miller said. "You know, you get attached to them, they're just like part of the family. And he is a good dog."Toto was checked out by a vet but was refusing to eat. She hopes he will return to his normal habits when he gets back home.