Dog missing for 6 years found across country, reunited with Rockford family

ROCKFORD, Ill. -- A cute dog named Prance is happy to be back home in Illinois with her people after going missing for six years.
Prance was finally found this summer on the streets of California, more than 2,000 miles away!
A Good Samaritan picked Prance up and took her to a shelter where they scanned for a microchip. That's when the owner's name and contact information in Rockford, Illinois came up, WIFR reported.
The shelter contacted the stunned owners, who wanted her back but didn't know how to get her home.
A semi-truck driver heard the story on social media and stepped in to help.
He was driving from California to Illinois and offered Prance a ride home.
Shelter officials said none of this would have been possible if Prance didn't have a microchip.
They said it's a quick, inexpensive and easy process that can save pet owners a lot of heartache.
