"Dog Prom" helps raise funds for dogs with cancer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People who love dogs and love getting dressed up put on their dancing shoes and hoofed it over to a prom for dogs.
"Dancing with the Dogs-Dog Prom" was held Saturday night at Row 24, 2411 S. Michigan Ave, in Chicago's South Loop.
The fundraiser was hosted by the Live Like Roo Foundation.
The non-profit provides support and financial assistance to families whose pet faces a cancer diagnosis.
The foundation pays bills for biopsies, amputations, medications and more.
It's named after Roosevelt, a rescue, who died in 2015.
