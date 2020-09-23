Dog rescued after stranded on bridge 120 feet above Mississippi River

In Natchez, Mississippi crew saw a dog perched on a ledge 120 feet over the Mississippi River.
Talk about being in the right place at the right time! Our bridge inspection crew was working over the Mississippi River this weekend when bridge inspector Craig Jenkins noticed a stranded dog beneath the bridge deck, 120ft above the river. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/ix8nTYo34q— Stantec (@Stantec) September 22, 2020
A rescuer was able to climb the bridge to the perilous spot the dog sat and check her for injuries.
According to the local paper, The Natchez Democrat, it was a first for the crews who inspected the bridge that day.
RELATED: Puppy rescued from wildfire rubble in Northern California
Then he made a makeshift harness out of rope and lifted the dog to safety.
The dog was adopted soon after the rescue by a local resident.