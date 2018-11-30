TAMPA, Fla. --A 7-year-old dachshund named Toby was rescued Thursday afternoon from a drain pipe along a busy road in Tampa, Florida.
Toby was on a walk with his owner when he got loose and ran across Bayshore Boulevard, stopping traffic. WFLA reports he then jumped into the bay and got stuck in the pipe.
Tampa authorities tried to free him, but weren't having any luck. Finally, his owner jumped in an adjacent manhole and brought him to safety. They are both doing fine.
PINNED DRIVER SAVED FROM FLAMES
In Tennessee, driver was pinned in his SUV after a collision with a school bus caused both vehicles to catch fire. After the crash, the bus went up in flames.
A highway patrol officer came to his rescue just in time, moments before a fireball enveloped both the SUV and the bus.
There were no children on the school bus. The driver of the SUV suffered serious injuries, but his condition stabilized at the hospital. He is expected to survive.
The bus driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital. He was issued two traffic citations for the crash.