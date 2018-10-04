PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week

EMBED </>More Videos

The Humane Society of Missouri saved a dog that was left stranded in a flooded house for nearly a week.

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. --
The Humane Society of Missouri saved a dog that was left stranded in a flooded house for nearly a week due to Hurricane Florence.
In the video uploaded to YouTube, the Society's Disaster Response Team can be seen bursting through the entrance to a flooded home to rescue a little pooch named Soshe, a Maltese terrier who had been floating on a couch inside the home since Florence struck.

Soshe's rescue is one of many carried out following Hurricane Florence, a massive storm that killed roughly 5,500 pigs and 3.4 million chickens in North Carolina.

WATCH: ABC11 reporter helps rescue dog during Hurricane Florence
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdoganimal rescueanimalhurricane florencefloodingpet rescuerescueNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Creature walks into TV live shot, sparks internet debate
Horse runs wild inside bar after escaping racing stable
Manny the Frenchie warms hearts at pediatric cardiology picnic
Dogs might get depressed when owners overuse smartphones, study says
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Jury sequestered, 1st day of deliberations over
CPD officer's squad car hit by vehicle in Albany Park, shots fired
Wrigleyville Taco Bell to close by Halloween
Chance the Rapper pledges $1 million to mental health services
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Drunk birds are flying into windows, cars
Brett Kavanaugh FBI report shows 'no hint of misconduct,' Grassley says, judge pens op-ed
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh protest
Show More
New drug-fighting squad knocks down two Chicago heroin operations in two days
Safe Passage worker shot on West Side
Laquan McDonald Shooting, Jason Van Dyke Case Timeline
No charges expected in ETHS sex video
More News