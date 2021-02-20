CFD marine unit rescues Australian labradoodle from icy Lake Michigan

CFD marine unit and regular crews rescue “Bessie” who slipped into the lake near the Montrose Dog beach. Her owners are very happy now! And the Australian labrododdle will be more careful!! pic.twitter.com/xcxY0Sj7Cu — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 20, 2021

CHICAGO -- A dog was rescued after falling into frigid Lake Michigan near the Montrose Dog Beach Saturday on the North Side.Bessie, an Australian Labradoodle, slipped into the lake near the beach at 601 W. Lawrence Ave. and managed to climb onto a slab of ice, Chicago fire officials said.Crews responded and safely brought Bessie back ashore to her owners, officials said."Her owners are very happy now! And the Australian Labradoodle will be more careful!," fire officials said in a tweet.