pet rescue

CFD marine unit rescues Australian labradoodle from icy Lake Michigan

CHICAGO -- A dog was rescued after falling into frigid Lake Michigan near the Montrose Dog Beach Saturday on the North Side.

Bessie, an Australian Labradoodle, slipped into the lake near the beach at 601 W. Lawrence Ave. and managed to climb onto a slab of ice, Chicago fire officials said.



Crews responded and safely brought Bessie back ashore to her owners, officials said.

"Her owners are very happy now! And the Australian Labradoodle will be more careful!," fire officials said in a tweet.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagolakeviewuptownrescueice rescuepet rescuedoglake michiganchicago fire department
PET RESCUE
Post-it note art raises money for animal shelters
Biden will bring 1st rescue dog to White House
3 residents, animals displaced after house fire in Richton Park: officials
Photographer turns photos of shelter dogs into digital art to promote adoption
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 1,922 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths
Man sentenced for murdering wife, sister-in-law in Crystal Lake
Watch: Semi loses control, barely misses police officer
Body found in South Shore garbage can: CPD
44 lbs of cocaine corn flakes cereal worth $2.8M seized in OH
Study: 30% of people with 'mild' COVID-19 have symptoms months later
Jewel delivery, warehouse employees vote to authorize strike
Show More
Police search for Ford City Mall shooter
Woman maintains innocence in husband's death after 2 decades in prison
Man found shot to death early Saturday
New Lenox man nearly loses hand trying to unclog snow blower
'Beverly Hills, 90210' star Jennie Garth helps Illinois food bank win big
More TOP STORIES News