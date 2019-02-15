PETS & ANIMALS

Dog set on fire at park in Richmond, Virginia, has died, shelter says

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials at a Virginia shelter say a dog set on fire at a Richmond park has succumbed to his wounds.

RICHMOND, Va. --
Officials at a Virginia shelter say a dog set on fire at a Richmond park has succumbed to his wounds.

News outlets report Richmond Animal Care and Control announced Friday morning that the male brindle pit bull named Tommie died surrounded by caregivers. The shelter says Tommie was tied to a pole at a city park, covered in accelerant and set on fire Sunday.

He was initially believed to have burns covering about half his body, but the shelter later said the burns covered nearly his entire body and were worsening. A picture of Tommie shared by the shelter shows him covered in bandages and casts while snuggling a stuffed animal.

The shelter says $25,000 is being offered for information leading to suspects in Tommie's abuse.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal crueltydoganimal abuseu.s. & worldVirginia
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Runner recounts life-or-death fight with mountain lion
Rabid fox injures 2 students on Georgia Tech campus
'Zombie deer' disease found in 17 Illinois counties, 24 states
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Sources: Police investigating whether Smollett staged attack with help of others
Trump will sign border deal, but will declare emergency
2 shot, 1 fatally, in West Rogers Park
1 shot in possible road rage incident in Fuller Park
Runner recounts life-or-death fight with mountain lion
21 Savage ICE arrest: Rapper believes he was targeted
Man accused of offering dog for sex to undercover cop
Decatur twins giggle with joy after new glasses help them see
Show More
Couple's car totaled during brake and tire job
Google expanding finance division in Chicago
Online romance scams break hearts, empty wallets
Man admits to murder of teen cousin, stabbed 160 times
Potholes damaging cars on Chicago streets
More News