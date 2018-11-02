PETS & ANIMALS

Dog shoots owner while hunting in New Mexico

EMBED </>More Videos

A 74-year-old man is in the hospital after a bizarre hunting accident involving his own dog.

NEW MEXICO --
A 74-year-old man is in the hospital after a bizarre hunting accident involving his own dog.

"He was done, there's no doubt about it," said the man's son, Mark Gilligan. "I can't say enough about the Sheriff's deputies, because without them my dad was dead."
KRQE-TV reports, Sonny Gilligan regularly takes his three dogs, Charlie, Cowboy, and Scooby, hunting for jackrabbits near Las Cruces, New Mexico.

But on the latest trip, Sonny says he was sitting in the truck with his rifle in the back seat when Charlie's paw got caught in the trigger.

The gun went off, and the bullet went through the seat, hitting Sonny in the back.

Luckily, he managed to call 911.

Mark says, even though Sonny was shot by his dog, he has already forgiven him.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal newsu.s. & worldshootingdogsNew Mexico
PETS & ANIMALS
Air Force falcon mascot injured during prank
Delta passenger says he found dog feces in his seat
VIDEO: Fox, lynx yell at each other in odd spat across the road
Lazy dog refuses to get out of bed
Perfect Pet
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
12 killed in shooting at nightclub in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Hero saves as many as 30 during Thousand Oaks shooting
PHOTOS: Deadly shooting in Thousand Oaks nightclub
Massive indoor sports, educational facility opening in Pullman
Chicago could see first measurable snow of the season this week
Teen who killed girlfriend and put her under the sink shared graphic images of her murder
Trump revels in victories, revokes CNN reporter's press credentials
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy Thursday with light snow at night
Show More
Community meeting aims to address Hyde Park Halloween vandalism
Racist graffiti found at Oak Park-River Forest HS
4 injured in Buffalo Grove crash
Woman records mouse inside AMC theater
Breaking Bad movie confirmed by Bryan Cranston
More News