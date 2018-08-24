DOG

Dog drags garden hose into house creating his own water park

EMBED </>More Videos

Winston, the 2-year-old boxer, has a field day with family garden hose.

BRIGHTON, CA --
A mischievous dog is caught on camera dragging a garden hose into his California home and spraying water everywhere.

Winston, the boxer is seen sneaking the hose in through a magnetic screen door.

His owners say Winston loves to prop up the spray nozzle with his paws and shoot water into the air. And that's exactly what he did, unbeknownst to his owner, who was just outside in the garden.

At one point you can see the couple's other dog, Norman, watching the whole thing go down. But it's quite clear Norman wants nothing to do with it, and quickly skips out.

This isn't Winston's only clever move.

The 2-year-old pup is apparently a counter-surfer as well. His owners say he can get up on the counter and take all the French toast off a plate. But he's courteous. He makes sure to put the lid back on the plate.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsgardening
DOG
Chief: Police dog was left in car 6 hours, died from heat
Dog stuck under house for over 30 hours rescued
Unleashed pit bull viciously attacks small dog on camera
23 rescued French bulldogs will need months of recovery before adoption
Pit bull dies from sexual abuse just 2 weeks after adoption
More dog
PETS & ANIMALS
Slithering surprise found under hood of car in Wisconsin
Bear walks into hotel that inspired 'The Shining'
Chief: Police dog was left in car 6 hours, died from heat
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Are CTA workers using vests & hats for prime parking spots?
Blue Island's Maple Tree Inn heavily damaged by fire: 'We will rebuild'
Former West Loop tanning salon owner Marc Winner encouraged by judge to consider plea deal
Willie Wilson exonerated for cash giveaway
Neighborhood Lift offers grants to help first-time homeowners with down payments
Chicagoan stranded on Hawaii babymoon by Hurricane Lane
AccuWeather: Scattered storms overnight, severe risk marginal
Fertility doctor who used own sperm surrenders license
Show More
Police chase on I-290 ends in multiple-vehicle crash
39th Ward Alderman Margaret Laurino not seeking re-election
Historic Long Grove bridge badly damaged by truck is 'punch to the gut'
Teens charged with breaking into several cars in Wonder Lake
More News