Dog stuck on roof of abandoned Springfield Pillsbury factory found dead

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- A dog that was mysteriously stuck on the roof of an abandoned factory in downstate Springfield has been found dead.
Officials had been trying to figure out a way to rescue that dog that was spotted on top of a Pillsbury factory that has sat empty for years.
Rescuers said they tried to set several traps to get the dog but it appears a homeless person living in the silo was setting off the traps.
Officials said they had difficulty trying to rescue it because the building is too dangerous to enter, reported WICS.
Wednesday afternoon the dog was found dead near a fence with no signs of trauma.
Officials had previously reported that the dog looked well fed and in good shape.
