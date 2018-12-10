PETS & ANIMALS

Dog that survived California wildfire guarded home for weeks until owner returned

A family returned home after being forced to evacuate from the Camp Fire's flames to find their dog watching over their property. (KGO-TV)

PARADISE, Calif. --
A woman returned home after being forced to evacuate from the Camp Fire's flames to find her dog watching over her property.

Both of Andrea Gaylord's dogs went missing as her home burned to the ground. Miguel was found 87 miles away with an animal rescue volunteer Shayla Sullivan, but Madison was still missing.

While Gaylord was unable to go back to the property to search for Madison, Sullivan was.

VIDEO: Dog survives Camp Fire, stays behind to guard burned property
Madison the dog couldn't be found when his owner had to evacuate from the Camp Fire in Butte County, but he survived and stayed to guard the lot where the home once stood.



"I have 141 phone calls on my cellphone from this gal, helping us find our dogs," Gaylord said.

Sullivan brought in food and water to where the home once stood, hoping to find Madison.

"It was very comforting to know that you were making it in, even if I couldn't," said Gaylord.

Sullivan eventually pulled up to the property weeks after the fire to find Madison waiting patiently for his family to return.

