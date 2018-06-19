PUERTO RICO

Dogs flown in from Puerto Rico, one step closer to reuniting with owners after Hurricane Maria

EMBED </>More Videos

Dogs flown in from Puerto Rico, one step closer to reuniting with owners after Hurricane Maria (WLS)

PITTSBURG, PA (WLS) --
The Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team (PAART) helped get those animals there.

They were first flown to Madison, New Jersey from Puerto Rico.

Then volunteers from animal rescue drove them to Pittsburgh

And while they've traveled nearly 2,000 miles so far, their journey isn't over yet.

"Now they are going to go to various places, a couple to Columbus, some to Indianapolis, and I believe a few to Baltimore," said volunteer Don Siegel.

Their owners were forced to leave them behind nine months ago after Hurricane Maria ravaged the tiny island.

PAART drivers will head south with eight dogs that will be reunited with their owners in Baltimore, Alexandria, and Norfolk.

The last four dogs will see their families in Columbus, Indianapolis and West Lafayette, in Indiana.

"For me it's, how often do you get to save lives," said Siegel.

"When people say what's the reward, look at that little guy's face, it's like, they look up to you and are saying, I'm going somewhere special, I'm not stuck here anymore, said David Stash, PAART member.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldhurricane maria
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PUERTO RICO
Man charged with hate crime for harassing woman in Puerto Rico flag shirt appears in court
Man who harassed woman for Puerto Rican flag shirt charged with hate crime
Puerto Rican Parade Committee building endangered by lack of funds, back taxes
FEMA housing support to end for those displaced by Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rican pride on display at 40th annual parade
More puerto rico
PETS & ANIMALS
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Dog stuck under house for over 30 hours rescued
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Bruno the fat cat adopted by South Loop couple
FDA warns of pet abuse for access to opioids
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
More News