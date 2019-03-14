Dogs force-fed pesticides in laboratory testing, Humane Society says

The animal rescue released the findings of their undercover investigation earlier this week. They said the undercover investigation was conducted between April and August 2018 at Charles River Laboratories contracted by a division of Dow AgroSciences.
The Humane Society said it documented nearly two dozen experiments that involved animal testing. They claim their investigator saw dogs killed at the end of studies and documented others suffering for months, including 36 beagles who were being force-fed a fungicide by Dow AgroSciences for Corteva Agriscience to test its toxicity. They said those that survive the study will be killed when it's over in July.
The society said their investigator saw beagles being subjected to very high doses. The report alleges that in some cases up to four capsules were shoved down the dogs' throats.
The society said fungicides are considered pesticides and are regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency. At one time, the EPA required that dogs be force-fed pesticides for a full year, but eliminated this requirement 10 years ago when scientists realized that the test did not add valuable scientific information, the society wrote in their report.
Corteva told the Associated Press the animal testing is required by regulators in Brazil.
Dow said on Twitter: "Animal testing is not something Dow undertakes lightly, but neither is it something the Company can discontinue when it is required by regulatory authorities. Dow keeps its use of animal testing to an absolute minimum. Dow is committed to finding alternatives to animal testing and has established a Predictive Toxicology team dedicated to this goal."
Please read our updated statement in response to the report published yesterday by the Humane Society of the United States, which inaccurately attributes an animal testing study placed by @Corteva to Dow. pic.twitter.com/glNxWWJCRc— Dow (@DowChemical) March 13, 2019
The lab said it's committed to treating animals ethically.
The Humane Society has put together a petition demanding Dow AgroSciences immediately stop the tests and surrender the 36 beagles to their care. You can find the petition here.