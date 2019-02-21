PETS & ANIMALS

Firefighters free dog's head from spare tire

Dog's head stuck in spare tire. Watch the report from 6abc.com on February 21, 2019.

LOS ANGELES --
One dog has a lucky tale to tell.

KCAL-TV reports, A California family got quite the shock when they saw their family pet got stuck in a spare tire.

It took quite an effort to set the pet free.

Bam Bam the 11-month-old dog got stuck in the middle of a wheel.

Owner Jose Madrigral tells of the moment he found Bam Bam: "I was really scared. More than anything, even though I acted right away, I was really shocked."

The family hasn't got a clue how or why their dog ended up like that in their yard.

"We were all inside and as soon as i heard his bark it sounded really bad. I checked on him. The tire was him on flat and curving his neck," Madrigral said.

They tried soap and water, but couldn't get Bam Bam's head out of the tire and brought him to the vet.

Orange County vet specialist Leyla Fatourechi says it's like nothing she has ever seen before.

"I've never seen a dog stuck in a tire. This is definitely a first, I think for all of us. I don't think even the firefighters had seen anything like it," Fatourechi said.

Nothing seemed to work at the vets office so they called the fire department. Crews cut the tire and freed Bam Bam.

When it was all over, his owners were looking at a steep vet bill - more than $2,000! Not to worry though, because a close friend of the family helped pay for the bill.
