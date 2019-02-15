PETS & ANIMALS

Dog found in ditch bound with duct tape; man charged with animal abuse

EMBED </>More Videos

A Missouri man was charged with animal abuse after a dog was found in a ditch with its mouth and legs bound with tape.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. --
A Missouri man was charged with animal abuse after a dog was found in a ditch with its mouth and legs bound with tape.

A Jefferson County sheriff's deputy on patrol discovered the dachshund Thursday in a ditch near Old Highway M and Schneider Road, KMOV reports.

The dog, who animal hospital workers named "Jimmy," was malnourished and may have suffered a concussion.

Paul Garcia, 39, is accused of binding Jimmy's snout with electrical and duct tape. His paws were bound with duct tape. Garcia allegedly threw the dachshund out of a car window about 12 hours before he was found.

Temperatures were in the 30s when Jimmy was discovered and had been in the teens the night before, authorities said. He was taken to Ivan Animal Hospital for treatment. Authorities said he is doing much better.

Jimmy's owner was found Friday afternoon, KMOV reports, and his real name is "Flick." They will be reunited.

Garcia was charged with felony animal abuse and armed criminal action. He is being held at Jefferson County Jail on $50,000 cash bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal abuseanimal crueltydogu.s. & worldMissouri
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog set on fire at Va. park has died, shelter says
Runner recounts life-or-death fight with mountain lion
Rabid fox injures 2 students on Georgia Tech campus
'Zombie deer' disease found in 17 Illinois counties, 24 states
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
LIVE: Aurora shooting leaves multiple wounded, large police presence confirmed by Kane County sheriff
Police: 2 potential suspects in Smollett incident under arrest
Allred concerned client may be on R. Kelly tape
Big Ed's BBQ: Baby-back ribs, tips and burnt ends
Trump declares national emergency to build border wall
Kaepernick, Reid settle collusion grievances with NFL
Bodycam video released after woman says rifles pointed at boy, 6
Payless to file for bankruptcy, close 2,300 stores, report says
Show More
Functionality, safety and fun prominent at Chicago Auto Show
Husband accidentally runs over wife, killing her
Couple's car totaled during brake and tire job
Man admits to murder of teen cousin, stabbed 160 times
More News