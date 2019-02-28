PETS & ANIMALS

Dog's personality reflects owner's traits, study says

New research says you can learn a lot about a person by studying their dog.

Your dog's personality reflects your own behavior traits. That's what a new study says about pets and their people!

In a study published last month in the Journal of Research in Personality, researchers from Michigan State University said if you're a couch potato, you're likely to have a lazy canine.

If you're active and energetic, your pooch will be perky and want to keep up with you.

Socially awkward people don't tend to have friendly pets.

Pessimistic owners often have dogs who are fearful and don't respond to training.

To read more about what researchers found out, visit www.sciencedirect.com.
