Dogs recreate Best Picture Oscar nominees

In the spirit of the Oscars, representatives from Pet Supplies Plus stopped by ABC7 to put on a fashion show, where dogs were dressed in outfits representing the nominations for best picture.Dogs modeled their costumes representing their respective films. The canines wore the following outfits:- Dunkirk: Army shirt and hat- Darkest Hour: Tuxedo, bowtie and hat- Lady Bird: Red wig- The Post: Reporter pad, badge, and hat- Three Billboards: Jean jacket and headband- The Shape of Water: Lizard costume