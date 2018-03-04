PETS & ANIMALS

Dogs recreate Best Picture Oscar nominees

In the spirit of the Oscars, representatives from Pet Supplies Plus stopped by ABC7 to put on a fashion show. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
In the spirit of the Oscars, representatives from Pet Supplies Plus stopped by ABC7 to put on a fashion show, where dogs were dressed in outfits representing the nominations for best picture.

Dogs modeled their costumes representing their respective films. The canines wore the following outfits:

- Dunkirk: Army shirt and hat
- Darkest Hour: Tuxedo, bowtie and hat
- Lady Bird: Red wig
- The Post: Reporter pad, badge, and hat

- Three Billboards: Jean jacket and headband
- The Shape of Water: Lizard costume

www.petsuppliesplus.com
