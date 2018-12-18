PETS & ANIMALS

Dogs rescued from China arrive at O'Hare

EMBED </>More Videos

Ten dogs rescued from China arrived at O'Hare International Airport Tuesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Ten dogs rescued from China arrived at O'Hare International Airport Tuesday night.

The dogs were flown to O'Hare thanks in part to a fundraising effort by a group of girls from the northwest suburbs. The girls, who are from Barrington, raised $2,000 to help fund the dogs' trip.

Once rehabilitated, the dogs will be available for adoption in the United States. The exact timeline for when the dogs will be available for adoption, and which organization will be in charge of their adoption, is not yet known.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogsanimal rescuechinau.s. & worldohare airportChicagoO'HareBarrington
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Deer poacher ordered to repeatedly watch 'Bambi'
VIDEO: Officers, bystander rescue deer trapped in soccer net
Perfect Pet
Retired police dog dumped at animal shelter
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Body camera video recovered after 2 CPD officers fatally struck by train
Girl, 13, and mother carjacked during Skokie crime spree; suspects still at large
What we know about Chicago police officers fatally struck by train
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Women are sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts
VIDEO: Man covered in flames dipped into puddle after crash
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny with increasing clouds and mild Wednesday
Cook Co. Sheriff's correctional officer killed in Woodridge crash, 2nd correctional officer charged
Show More
5 Chicago Bears players named to 2019 NFL Pro Bowl
From Chicago Little Village to cartel big time: Flores vs. Chapo in NYC courtroom
'Letters to Santa' collects, wraps and delivers presents for nearly 2,000 CHA kids
Attorneys claim someone locked Kenneka Jenkins in hotel freezer
More News