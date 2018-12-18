Dogs rescued from China arrive at O'Hare

Ten dogs rescued from China arrived at O'Hare International Airport Tuesday night.The dogs were flown to O'Hare thanks in part to a fundraising effort by a group of girls from the northwest suburbs. The girls, who are from Barrington, raised $2,000 to help fund the dogs' trip.Once rehabilitated, the dogs will be available for adoption in the United States. The exact timeline for when the dogs will be available for adoption, and which organization will be in charge of their adoption, is not yet known.