dolphin

This dolphin died with 2-foot hose in its stomach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla -- A two foot hose was found in the stomach of a dolphin after it washed up on a Florida beach.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shared photos of the dolphin and the plastic hose on its Facebook page, along with a message.

"Your actions can make a difference - secure and properly dispose of trash, take part in coastal cleanups and share information on how to reduce marine debris with others," read the post.

The seven-foot-long male dolphin was recovered by a team of biologists from Fort Myers Beach in early May.

"During the necropsy they found a 24-inch hose in the esophagus and forestomach of the animal," the FWC post read. "This is the second stranded dolphin in one month's time from this region that had ingested plastic - reminding us again to look closely at our habits."

Samples collected during necropsy will be sent for analysis to help determination the dolphin's exact cause of death, said FWC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfloridaenvironmentbeachestrashoceansu.s. & worldplasticconservationdolphinplastic pollution
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOLPHIN
Shedd Aquarium helps rescue 15 Bolivian dolphins
DRONE VIDEO: Dolphins join surfer for amazing ride off California coast
'Dolphin stampede' caught on video off Dana Point
Brookfield Zoo mourns sudden loss of young dolphin
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge rules to unseal records in Jussie Smollett case
Chicago banker indicted on bribery charge connected to pursuit of Trump administration post
10th annual 'Race to the Flag' honoring veterans will be held Sunday
1 charged after Whitney Young HS teacher carjacked in staff parking lot
Fla. man arrested after crashing beach wedding
From janitor to nursing school grad, all at the same school
Man denies killing toddler, dumping body in Chicago lagoon
Show More
Ayesha Curry responds to infant son body shaming
Teachers under fire for sombreros, mustaches in yearbook photo
Beef recalled nationwide due to E. coli concerns
Claim seeks $45M for incapacitated woman who gave birth
Police defend using spit mask on boy, 12
More TOP STORIES News