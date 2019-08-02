Pets & Animals

Pacific white-sided dolphin loses calf 3 months before expected birth at Shedd Aquarium

CHICAGO -- A dolphin at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium has lost its calf three months before the calf was expected to be born.



The Pacific white-sided dolphin named Piquet lost the developing calf this week after the "premature rupture of the dolphin's Fetal membrane," reported the Chicago Tribune. In common language, that means the pregnant dolphin's water broke early.

The 31-year-old dolphin has given birth before and the aquarium says there were no signs of trouble during the 10 previous months of close monitoring.

The aquarium says that Piquet is doing "okay" and is eating, swimming with another female dolphin and interactive with its caregivers. The aquarium says tests will be conducted in the hopes of determining why the membrane ruptured so early in the pregnancy.

RELATED: Shedd Aquarium's beluga whale, Mauyak, gives birth to calf
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagomuseum campusshedd aquariumdolphin
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Yingying Zhang's body could be in downstate landfill
State Sen.Tom Cullerton indicted on federal embezzlement charges
El Chapo henchman in Chicago aimed to 'split head' of witness
Woman hospitalized after being trapped under CTA bus in Streeterville
3 people in custody after gun bust on Chicago's South Side, police say
Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies at 22
R. Kelly pleads not guilty, denied bail in NYC sex crime case
Show More
Texas man who died during arrest begs police to stop in bodycam video
The 60: Lollapalooza is Back
Body pulled from Lake Michigan near Gold Coast
Swedish court temporarily frees A$AP Rocky from jail
Tikka N' Curry brings fast, fresh Indian food to South Loop
More TOP STORIES News