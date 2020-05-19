VIDEO: Dolphin stampede greets whale watchers off the coast of California

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. -- Hundreds of dolphins gave a group of whale watchers their money's worth off the coast of Laguna Beach, California over the weekend.A "superpod" of dolphins captured on video swam and jumped near the tour boat from Newport Coastal Adventure.Most pods seen off the Orange County coast usually contain a couple of hundred dolphins.The tour company believes there may have been close to a thousand dolphins in the pod seen in the video.It's safe to say those lucky families on board got quite the experience.