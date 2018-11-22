PETS & ANIMALS

Don't feed your pup these foods from your holiday feast

While you're cooking those holiday dishes, be sure to keep in mind that not all foods are safe for your pet to eat. (Wikimedia Commons)

While you're cooking those holiday dishes, and battling pleading eyes from your furry friend, be sure to keep in mind that not all foods are safe for your pet to eat.

Some seasonings used to boost the flavor of a turkey or potatoes, like onions, chives, and garlic, can cause digestive problems in dogs.

Veterinarians also suggest not giving dogs bones, especially turkey bones.

They said the bones are so small and fragile they can cause choking hazards and block the dog's intestines, which could result in surgery.

Keep in mind that grapes and raisins can be fatal, and that chocolate, guacamole, and nuts can make them sick.

For those who do want to share, it's OK to let dogs have plain sweet potatoes, pumpkin, or carrots.

It's also important to give dogs extra love if they are overwhelmed by guests.

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogspet carethanksgivingholiday
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
