PAWS Chicago 'Don't Forget About Me' event seeks fur-ever home for long-time residents

CHICAGO (WLS) -- PAWS shelter in Chicago is holding a special adoption event for the next week in search of the perfect fur-ever home for many of their residents.
Adoption fees are waived on certain dogs and cats who have been at the shelter for a long time, and may be extra-shy or may have special needs.
All the animals featured are unique and loving, and need just a little extra from their adopter.
They may have medical needs, movement restrictions, or a dislike of elevators. They might need a large back yard, a home with no children, or a little extra time to warm up to their new home.
Although there may be extra effort involved in adopting one of these sweet friends, the rewards that come will be all the greater when you see how bright they shine thanks to your love.
The "Don't Forget About Me" adoption event runs through next Saturday. For more information, visit PAWS Chicago.
