Dozens of adoptable dogs from Florida arrive at PAWS Lakeshore

Dozens of dogs rescued from Florida in the wake of Hurricane Michael are looking for homes after arriving at a northwest Indiana animal shelter.

Dozens of dogs rescued from Florida in the wake of Hurricane Michael are looking for homes after arriving at a northwest Indiana animal shelter this week.

A total of 41 dogs, many of which are puppies, arrived at Lakeshore PAWS in Valparaiso over the weekend. The shelter said all of the dogs were either relinquished by their owners due to not being able to care for them after the hurricane, or were already in the shelter system before Michael struck.

The dogs were brought north in two Indiana Health Service ambulances that had been in Florida helping with relief efforts. Rather than return home empty, they decided to help by bringing shelter dogs back with them.

While the shelter said it was only expecting five dogs initially, that quickly turned into 22, and then a second delivery of 19. The shelters in Florida are so crowded now that taking dogs from them helps them take in more, Lakeshore PAWS said.

The first delivery of 22 dogs - mostly puppies - are available to adopt now. The second delivery of 19 dogs - mostly medium-sized dogs - will be ready for adoption on Thursday.

Lakeshore PAWS will be posting photos of adoptable dogs on its website and Facebook page. The shelter said anyone interested in bringing a dog home will need to fill out an application form and schedule a meeting with pets they already own.

If you are unable to adopt but still want to help, the shelter also accepts donations and is in need of foster families.

Earlier this month, 35 dogs and cats from Florida's panhandle were brought to PAWS Chicago to find new homes.

Meet the 35 dogs and cats displaced by Hurricane Michael that will be adoptable soon at PAWS Chicago.

