Drone operator stumbles upon Swan's nest near Libertyville country club

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A drone operator captured a tender moment while flying over a family of swans Tuesday morning in north suburban Libertyville.Judd Hansen said he went up for a random flight and stumbled upon a swan's nest near the Merit Club off of Route 21.It's not clear when the cygnets hatched but it appears their mother and father are keeping a watchful eye.Hansen has worked at the Merit Club for 27 years. He says he's been flying DJI quad copters for five years, capturing great aerial photography of the golf course and wildlife.The caddies at the club told Hansen they had seen some swans but this is the first time he flew in that area."My Mavic Platinum Pro has propellers that are 60 percent quieter so it doesn't scare off the wildlife like my old drones," said Hansen. "I didn't want to get too close to scare them and I was able to zoom in digitally in post production."