Pets & Animals

Watch Canadian salmon farmers rescue bald eagle from octopus' grasp

VANCOUVER ISLAND, British Columbia -- Salmon farmers in Canada rescued a bald eagle caught in the clutches of a large octopus off Vancouver Island last Monday.

The team was headed home when they heard the eagle's cries as it struggled with the octopus, CNN reported.

They wanted to help but hesitated at first, wondering if they should just let nature take its course.

Finally, they intervened, using a pole with a hook attached to free the octopus' grip.

The eagle was able to escape and fly to the shore nearby.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswild animalsbald eaglenatureanimalsu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
2 escape from van while handcuffed, duct-taped after NW Side kidnapping
Portage Park chef stabbed to death in kitchen; coworker charged with murder
1 teen dead, 2 injured after car crashes into Roseland home, police say
In SIM card swap scam, thieves steal your identity by hacking your phone
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
Officer accused of fondling dead woman turned off bodycam: Police
Show More
Kidnapped 3-year-old found dead was given meth, sedative, autopsy shows: Prosecutor
'I did not perceive myself to be a principal': North Lawndale alum returns to inspire students
Chicago AccuWeather: Overcast with drizzle, flurries Friday
Ring cameras hacked: Families share horror stories
Nearly 250 urns stolen from Ind. cemetery
More TOP STORIES News