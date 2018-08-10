Chicago has a new strategy to return lost animals to their owners more quickly and keep them out of the city's animal shelter.Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Thursday that the city's animal control officers will now carry mobile microchip scanners. They'll be able to scan lost pets that have been implanted with microchips to determine the owner's address. The animals will be returned to their owners without having to be processed through Chicago Animal Care and Control.Best Friends Animal Society and Animal Farm Foundation donated the 60 scanners.The mayor's office says pets will only be returned to owners living within 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) of where the animal is found, and the pet must be in good health. Officers will request photo ID to confirm ownership.