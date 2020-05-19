Pets & Animals

Endangered pygmy hippo born at San Diego Zoo for first time in over 30 years

The San Diego Zoo has announced the first successful birth of an endangered pygmy hippopotamus at the zoo in more than three decades.
SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Zoo has announced the first successful birth of an endangered pygmy hippopotamus at the zoo in more than three decades.

Mabel, a 4-year-old pygmy hippo at the zoo, gave birth to a 12-pound male calf on April 9. The zoo announced the birth on Friday in recognition of Endangered Species Day and because the calf has been deemed healthy by animal experts at the zoo.

The calf, which has not been named, is meeting and surpassing milestones, including the ability to go underwater, the zoo said.

There are fewer than 2,500 pygmy hippos living in rivers and streams in the forest of West Africa, the zoo said, and their species are threatened by logging, farming and human settlement in their habitat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan diegoanimal newsinstagram storiessan diego zoo
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois COVID-19 cases top 96K with over 4K deaths
Chicago Weather: Floodwaters continue to close roads in city, suburbs
Grubhub driver charged in hit-and-run that injured Lakeview restaurant owner's daughter
Ditka's restaurant in Chicago closing permanently due to COVID-19 pandemic
Notre Dame plans to reopen in August with masks, testing
Many people who filed for unemployment say debit card hasn't arrived, can't access funds
COVID-19 fuels gun sales surge in Illinois and nationwide, shop owners say
Show More
2 Chicago firefighters injured in extra-alarm Chatham fire
Duo robs gas station with watermelon head disguises
IRS to add phone operators to answer stimulus check questions
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with a few showers Tuesday
Chicago coronavirus resources, information
More TOP STORIES News