PETS & ANIMALS

Midway Airport explosives-sniffing dog retires; Lacy was first-ever TSA-certified K9

Lacy, a 9-year-old dog and the first-ever TSA-certified K9, retired on Tuesday from her job at Midway Airport in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 9-year-old dog who spent about seven years screening passengers at O'Hare and Midway airports retired on Tuesday.

Lacy, a specially trained explosive detection canine, was the first-ever canine to be certified to screen passengers for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). She graduated from TSA's inaugural class after completing an intensive training course at Auburn University in 2011.

On Tuesday, Lacy completed her last shift at Midway and was presented with a certificate of appreciation.

"She's the best partner you can ask for. She's been by my side the whole time, and I enjoy working with her every day," said Diana Kremer, Lacy's trainer.

Kremer is adopting Lacy so she can enjoy her retirement and by staying home full-time with another dog and cat.

Lacy spent her entire career working at O'Hare and Midway and it is estimated that she screened more than 1 million passengers during that time, according to officials.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogsTSAretirementChicagoMidway Airport
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog stuck under house for over 30 hours rescued
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Bruno the fat cat adopted by South Loop couple
FDA warns of pet abuse for access to opioids
Baaaad boys: Goats wander onto subway tracks in Brooklyn, rescued by Jon Stewart
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
More News