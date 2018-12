FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has expanded their recall of dog food brands that have too much vitamin D, which could make your pet sick.The FDA first issued a recall for Sunshine Mills, Inc., brands Evolve Puppy, Sportsman's Pride Large Breed Puppy and Triumph Chicken and Rice Dog Food.The expanded list of dry dog food product adds:: Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food: Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food: ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food: Orlando Grain Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food: Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food: ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe: Nature's Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food, Nature's Place Real Country Chicken and Brown Rice Dog FoodToo much vitamin D can cause kidney failure in dogs. Dogs that eat too much vitamin D could show symptoms of vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss.