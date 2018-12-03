PETS & ANIMALS

FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D

There's a recall of some brands of dog food that have too much vitamin D, and could make your pet sick.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has expanded their recall of dog food brands that have too much vitamin D, which could make your pet sick.

The FDA first issued a recall for Sunshine Mills, Inc., brands Evolve Puppy, Sportsman's Pride Large Breed Puppy and Triumph Chicken and Rice Dog Food.

The expanded list of dry dog food product adds:

- Nutrisca: Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food
- Natural Life Pet Products: Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food
- ANF, Inc.: ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food
- Lidi (Orlando brand): Orlando Grain Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food

- Kroger: Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food
- ELM Pet Foods, Inc.: ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe
- Ahold Delhaize: Nature's Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food, Nature's Place Real Country Chicken and Brown Rice Dog Food

Click here for UPC codes, lot numbers and best by dates for all recalled dog food.
Too much vitamin D can cause kidney failure in dogs. Dogs that eat too much vitamin D could show symptoms of vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss.
