Pets & Animals

FDA says people can infect their pets with COVID-19

NEW YORK -- The Food and Drug Administration posted an adorable but cautionary YouTube video to warn people that while pets likely can't spread the coronavirus, they can get it from their owners.

The video recommends that owners don't let their pets interact with people outside the home. Social distancing applies to animals as well as people.



"Though it doesn't seem like animals can give you the virus, it appears you can give it to them. So if you're sick, avoid direct contact with your pets. If possible, have someone else care for them until you're well again," the agency said in the video.

While dogs can catch the virus, cats and ferrets are more likely to come down with COVID-19.

The FDA says people who are sick should avoid direct contact with pets.

RELATED: Tigers at Bronx Zoo test positive for coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfdapet healthpetcatscoronaviruspet caredogcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead, 2 seriously injured after rollover crash on SW Side: police
Woman caught on video robbing Gold Coast Chanel store
City Council expected to take up police reform, removing CPD officers from CPS:
Aunt Jemima to change brand because of racial stereotypes
Paint the City is spreading messages of unity and truth with black and brown artists
Chicago man charged in Bronzeville police shooting
Chicago bars, breweries reopen for outdoor service Wednesday
Show More
Beyond company statements: Experts say time to act is now
Munster hospital guard killed by friendly fire during patient attack; patient also killed
Atlanta PD looking for suspects who lit Wendy's restaurant on fire after Rayshard Brooks' shooting
Top El Chapo lieutenant held without bond in Chicago on street drug supply scheme charges
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, hot, cooler by the lake Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News