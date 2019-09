EMBED >More News Videos Dax, a Lake County police dog, has been named K-9 of the year.

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- You've only got until Monday afternoon to get your votes in for Dax for the National Hero Dog Award!The Lake County, Illinois, Sheriff's K9 officer is one of the finalists for that honor. Dax has nabbed more than 70 suspects, sniffed out drugs, and saved dozens of lives.He's been on the job four years, and his human law enforcement partners rave about his skills.If Dax wins, he'll fly out to LA next month to get the award. The deadline is 2 p.m.For more information and to vote, visit herodogawards.org