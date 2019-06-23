Find your new furry best friend at PAWS Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- PAWS Chicago Spokesperson Mark Lukas stopped by ABC7 with furry friends who are up for adoption.
The three dogs are all available for adoption at PAWS Chicago. If you're unable to take on the responsibility of a new pet, there are other ways to help the pets and the shelter.
The PAWS Chicago Beach Party is Thursday, July 18th from 6 to 11pm at Castaways on Lake Shore Drive.
For more information about PAWS Chicago and the upcoming beach party, visit http://www.pawschicago.org/
