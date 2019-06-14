Pets & Animals

Georgia fire officials treat bear cub hit by car

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. -- Firefighters got quite a surprise when an injured bear cub was dropped off at a Georgia fire station.

Officials said the cub had been struck by a vehicle in Dawson County.

Responders quickly went to work providing care for the animal.



Fire Station 6 personnel named the bear 'Dawson,' before turning him over to Chestatee Wildlife Preserve, who assumed the care of the cub, Dawson Fire Chief Danny Thompson said in a Facebook post.

According to the Facebook post, one of the firefighters said, "I wish all my patients were this cute and cuddly."

The bear is doing well and is standing on his own, officials said.
