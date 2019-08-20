alligator

Florida gator scales fence of naval air station

JACKSONVILLE, Florida -- A fence in Florida was no match for a determined alligator.

The bizarre moment was even captured on video. The gator scaled the roadside fence at a naval air station in Jacksonville with no problem.

Once it got to the other side, it belly-flopped to the ground, and simply strolled away.

Officials with NAS Jacksonville said they don't plan on removing the alligator from the base unless he poses a danger to residents.

RELATED: Alligator knocks down man trying to wrangle it off of Hwy 59

EMBED More News Videos

This alligator was ready to see them later. (Video credit: Wilderness Animal Contro)



RELATED:
7-foot-long alligator takes a swim in family pool

Alligator spotted with knife stuck in the middle of its head in Fort Bend County

Gator's moment at Crystal Beach captured on camera
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfloridabuzzworthyanimalcaught on videou.s. & worldalligator
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ALLIGATOR
South Carolina woman attacked by alligator while walking dog
Police find alligator, guns, drugs in Albany Park raid
How much did it cost Chicago to catch Humboldt Park gator?
Revolution releases beer honoring Chance the Snapper
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows Dolton officer in shootout with robbery suspects
Window washer dangling from River North high-rise rescued
Hearing held on Chicago's lawsuit against Jussie Smollett
9-year-old Mich. girl mauled to death by pit bulls
Records: Jeffrey Epstein signed will 2 days before suicide
Don't wash raw poultry, USDA study
LSU officials: No shots fired after armed intruder reported
Show More
'Bachelorette' star Hannah Brown joins 'Dancing with the Stars'
Wauconda couple claims they were unfairly arrested, assaulted by police on Mexican vacation
MetroSouth Medical Center to close in September
George R.R. Martin's former Uptown apartment for sale
Epstein's former cellmate alleges threats from prison guards
More TOP STORIES News