Pets & Animals

'Glass frog': Newly discovered frog species has see-through belly; beating heart visible with naked eye

A new frog species has been discovered hopping around South America - with nothing to hide.

The Guajira Giant Glass Frog lives on an isolated mountain range in Colombia.

It's described as a see-through frog because of its transparent belly skin. You can even see its beating heart with the naked eye.

Scientists say the frog is not only unique for its transparency, but also due to its unusually high-pitched voice.

A team of researchers studied the frog's DNA and recognized it as a species brand new to science.

The discovery was documented in "The Journal Plos One."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdnau.s. & worldresearchscience
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Show More
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News