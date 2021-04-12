beavers

Glenview residents protest 'inhumane' beaver removal proposal

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Glenview residents protest beaver removal proposal

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- Glenview residents are protesting a proposal to remove beavers.

Dozens rallied Saturday against plans to trap beavers in ponds at Concord at the Glen.

They are calling for alternatives, and said using underwater traps is inhumane and would cause the beavers to drown.

"It's possible for them to live in harmony with these beavers without the beavers continuing to do damage that will cost the homeowners association money," said Glenview resident Rachel Siegel.

In a letter shared with ABC7 by a resident, Concord at the Glen management said a final decision has not been made, but they believe continued beaver residence is not a viable option.

Starting this week, trees will be wrapped to discourage beavers from feeding on them.
