Golden retriever rescued from sinkhole in San Diego

A golden retriever had to be rescued after she fell into a sinkhole in San Diego Tuesday.

According to the San Diego Humane Society, a man was walking his dog, Ruby, off-leash when she ran over to investigate a sinkhole that had opened up in the street and fell in.

San Diego Humane Society's tech team was called in to assist the San Diego Fire Department with the rescue. Firefighters were able to safely remove Ruby from the sinkhole and reunited her with her owner.

While successful, the Humane Society said the rescue was very risky since the ground around the sinkhole was unstable.
