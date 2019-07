EMBED >More News Videos Because who wouldn't want to watch goats in PJs?

MALAYSIA -- He's being called the "handsomest" goat on the internet, and perhaps the G.O.A.T. goat.Meet Harini Ramos. He's an 11-month goat who lives on a farm in Malaysia.The farmers at Muhammad Livestock Farm think he's striking. So naturally, they shared his photos with the world on Facebook.He's been getting all kinds of praises on social media for his good looks - mainly for his shiny, flowing hairdo that looks like it's been professionally styled.Some are even comparing his appearance to K-pop stars.