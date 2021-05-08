chicago proud

Bark From The Heart raises money for Chicago animal rescue The Anti-Cruelty Society

Bark in the Park is typically society's biggest fundraiser
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Help Anti-Cruelty Society through Bark From The Heart

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bark in the Park is traditionally the biggest fundraiser of the year for The Anti-Cruelty Society. The group works to raise awareness and help animals.

To keep everyone safe during the pandemic, this year's event is a little different. Bark From The Heart is a month-long fundraising effort.

On May 22, there's an opportunity to pick an adventure and plant your flag for pets.

RELATED: Bark in the Park celebrates its 25th Anniversary at Soldier Field

People are encouraged to sign up as individuals or form teams and raise money. Each participant will receive a flag and digital program book. A $50 donation receives a T-shirt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagoriver northanimal crueltybark in the parkanimal rescuechicago proudfeel goodfundraiser
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Special Olympics Chicago returns with scaled-down event
IL woman inducted into International Swimmer's Hall of Fame
A Pint for Kim Blood Drive remembers Naperville woman
Bronzeville teacher creates marathon to raise money to start STEM program
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IN girl, 4, nearly dies from head lice; mother charged: prosecutors
Beloved Chicago pastor, wife brutally attacked; parts of ears bitten off
Riley Fox story: '20/20' unveils new details in Wilmington girl's death
Kidde recalls thousands of smoke detectors
IL children's agency in tornado's path: 'It was pretty shocking'
General Iron permitting delayed at EPA's request
Man charged with attempted murder of Calumet City police officer in 17-hour standoff
Show More
Bomb kills at least 30 near girls' school in Afghan capital
Chinese rocket debris expected to plunge toward Earth this weekend
Rising wood prices are making your toilet paper more expensive
Arlington Heights puppy heist caught on video
3 killed after blast near Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle County
More TOP STORIES News