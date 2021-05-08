CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bark in the Park is traditionally the biggest fundraiser of the year for The Anti-Cruelty Society. The group works to raise awareness and help animals.
To keep everyone safe during the pandemic, this year's event is a little different. Bark From The Heart is a month-long fundraising effort.
On May 22, there's an opportunity to pick an adventure and plant your flag for pets.
RELATED: Bark in the Park celebrates its 25th Anniversary at Soldier Field
People are encouraged to sign up as individuals or form teams and raise money. Each participant will receive a flag and digital program book. A $50 donation receives a T-shirt.
Bark From The Heart raises money for Chicago animal rescue The Anti-Cruelty Society
Bark in the Park is typically society's biggest fundraiser
