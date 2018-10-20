HALLOWEEN

Hide the chocolate! And more Halloween safety tips for pet owners

EMBED </>More Videos

Have a cute costume in mind for your pet but not sure if it's a good idea? Follow these safety tips to make sure your pet enjoys Halloween as much as you do. (Shutterstock)

For our furry little friends, Halloween can be a source of stress. The candy, the visitors and the decorations can create an unfamiliar environment that is scary and can pose dangers.

Here are safety tips from the ASPCA and the Humane Society to make sure your pet enjoys Halloween as much as you do.

COSTUMES

1. Comfort

As fun as it can be to capture that perfect Instagram snap of your pet in an adorable costume, both organizations point out that costumes are not for every pet. If your pet is showing any sign of discomfort, it's best to take it off.

Your pet may be uncomfortable if they fold down their ears, roll back their eyes, look sideways, tuck their tail or hunch over, according to the Humane Society.

2. Safety

Make sure your pet can move, breathe and make noise normally.

Pick a costume that won't get tangled up around your pet.

Look for parts that your pet could choke on and remove if necessary.

AROUND THE HOUSE


1. Treats

Keep the human treats out of reach and teach your kids to do the same. Pumpkins are not toxic for cats and dogs, but many sweets are. The ASPCA lists the dangers of pets consuming Halloween candy:

"Chocolate in all forms-especially dark or baking chocolate-can be very dangerous for cats and dogs, and sugar-free candies containing the artificial sweetener xylitol can cause serious problems in pets."

If your pet consumes any of this, contact a pet poison control center.

2. Pumpkins

When you light a jack-o'-lantern, make sure it's left somewhere your pet won't accidentally run into it. This could be a fire hazard.

3. Decorations

Pet-proof your decorations by hanging lights, cobwebs and other items high so your pet won't get tangled up.

TRICK OR TREATERS


Prepare for visitors by putting shy and anxious pets in a separate room away from the front door.

Halloween can be stressful and sometimes accidents happen and pets slip through an open door. Put on their collar with ID or get your pet microchipped, just in case.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssafetydogscatstrick or treatchocolatechildrencostumeshalloweenplcb halloween
HALLOWEEN
6 complete 30-hour coffin challenge at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee
These DIY Flintstones Halloween costumes are straight out of Bedrock
Creepy creatures featured at 'Boo! At The Zoo' at Brookfield Zoo
Next stop, Halloween! Boy's bus costume is custom-built for wheelchair
More halloween
PETS & ANIMALS
Creepy creatures featured at 'Boo! At The Zoo' at Brookfield Zoo
Hikers, joggers report being attacked by owls at Oregon parks
VIDEO: Deer, not home invaders, roughed up this front porch
Female lion kills longtime mate at Indianapolis Zoo
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man shot during car theft in Heart of Chicago
2 killed in head-on crash in unincorporated Homer Township
Couple fatally shot while inside parked car on West Side
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and mild Monday
Ice Castles coming to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
6 complete 30-hour coffin challenge at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee
Video shows officer punching 14-year-old girl during arrest
VIDEO: Paula Abdul falls head-first off stage during show
Show More
7 killed, 15 wounded in weekend Chicago shootings
Manhunt underway for teen accused of killing Atlanta-area police officer
Joliet police seek man in connection with woman missing for one week
How to get your house ready for winter
Search continues for missing pregnant postal worker Kierra Coles
More News