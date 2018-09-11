PETS & ANIMALS

Hikers capture video of bear charging at them on trail

EMBED </>More Videos

It was supposed to be a peaceful, family hike for Tigran Avakian and his extended family. But it quickly turned terrifying when a black bear charged at him and his wife Sunday. (KABC)

By
MONROVIA, Calif. --
It was supposed to be a peaceful family hike for Tigran Avakian and his extended family - but it quickly turned terrifying when a black bear charged at him and his wife Sunday.

It happened while on the Monrovia Falls Trail. Avakian, a wildlife photographer, spotted the bear while hiking with his wife Zarina, his 4-year-old daughter, his father and an uncle.

The group kept moving, but Avakian and his wife stayed behind to get some video of the bear. That is when Tigran said it charged directly at him.

"It was going full speed at me," he said, "All the way until 5-6 feet away from me at which point it made a sharp turn left and went up the slope. And that's when I started to breathe again."

Tigran captured the charge with his smartphone. He and his wife slowly backed away from the bear, went around a bend and ran to catch up with the rest of their group, but realized the bear had followed them and now had them cornered at a dead end.

"The little one (their daughter) is there and maybe the bear can attack her," Zarina said. "This is the part when I was really panicking...I was shaking!"

Tigran said he remembered learning that bears don't like noise, so the group began screaming and waving their arms. It convinced the bear to move far enough off the trail for the group to sneak by.

"We ever so cautiously walked around it and off we went - straight to the car," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscaught on videobearanimal newswild animalshikingfamilyu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Blue bird from 'Rio' movie now extinct in the wild
3-legged dog stolen by 2 boys from outside Target in South Loop, police say
Perfect Pet
Officer rescues baby deer stuck in fence in Oregon
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Driver, resident injured after semi-truck crashes into Lansing apartment building
Hurricane Florence Tracker: Carolinas remain in path of Category 4 storm
Remembrance ceremony marks 17th anniversary of 9/11
Museum of Science and Industry offers free entry tickets in September
School employee accused of 'falling in love' with student ordered to avoid minors
Teens rob store after clerk collapses from heart attack, police say
ACLU involved in dispute over yoga pants ban at Wisconsin high schools
Elizabeth Smart kidnapper to be released from prison
Show More
Man dies days after being struck by lightning near Naperville
James Van Der Beek shares powerful message about miscarriages
Police release sketch of suspect who made sexual comments to Mt. Prospect girl, 12
2 in custody after 3 teens shot near high school in Burnside
Chicago AccuWeather: Plenty of sunshine on Tuesday
More News