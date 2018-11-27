PETS & ANIMALS

Holy cow! Giant steer 'Knickers' stands head and shoulders over herd

EMBED </>More Videos

A giant steer named 'Knickers' is making headlines because of his size.

CNN
AUSTRALIA --
This is one farm animal you wouldn't want any beef with.

"Knickers," an enormous Holstein-Friesian, is making headlines after his owner declared him -- unofficially -- Australia's biggest steer.

The 7-year-old stands at a whopping 194 centimeters (76 inches) tall -- almost as tall as NBA legend Michael Jordan -- and weighs 1.4 tonnes (3,086 pounds), its owner says.

ALSO: 'Bedazzled' pigeon found in Arizona reunited with owner

The huge ruminant towers over the other beasts in the herd from the farm in Myalup, a town about an hour-and-a-half south of Perth, the capital of Western Australia.

Holstein-Friesians are a dairy breed. Mature cows weigh about 1,500 pounds and stand 147 centimeters (58 inches) tall at the shoulder, according to one cattle industry site. Bulls usually stand over 180 centimeters tall and weigh over 2,200 pounds.

Knickers is significantly heavier and taller than that.

Owner Geoff Pearson said that Knickers' sheer size saved him from the abattoir.

"He was too big to go into the export plant's chain," the farmer told Australia's ABC News. "We have a high turnover of cattle and he was lucky enough to stay behind."

While he can't quite stake a claim to be a world-beater, Knickers measures up well against the world's largest steer, a chianina ox named Bellino who measured just over 2 meters (roughly 79 inches) at a cattle show in Rome in 2010.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscowu.s. & worldbizarrebuzzworthyviralaustraliaanimal newsdistractionanimals
PETS & ANIMALS
6 stranded whales returned to ocean in New Zealand
See pets ready to adopt on Giving Tuesday
Trapped bear rescued from drowning
Perfect Pet
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Trial of 3 CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting
Woman, 60, found beaten to death in Far South Side home ID'd
Chicago Weather: Thousands remain without power after snowstorm hits Chicago area
VIDEO: Gender reveal party sparks 73-square-mile wildfire
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator dies at 57
Utah woman shot ex's girlfriend in front of kids, police say
1 dead, 4 hurt after driver loses control while parallel parking
Mom impaled in front of her kids falling from border fence
Show More
GM will no longer make these 6 cars
Video gamer overheard raping 15-year-old during game: Police
Promising treatment saves boy with stage 4 thyroid cancer
Tekashi69 pleads not guilty; trial won't start until Sept.
More News